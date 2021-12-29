Teachers’ body approaches UGC for postponement of first-year degree college exams in Mumbai

mumbai

Updated: Dec 29, 2020, 00:32 IST

After repeated attempts to draw the attention of the University of Mumbai (MU) authorities over exam dates, the Bombay University and College Teachers’ Union (BUCTU) has now approached the University Grants Commission (UGC) in the matter. This move follows a series of letters written to the MU vice-chancellor to point out that first-year degree college exams have been scheduled without complying with the mandatory 90-day working rule of the UGC.

“Due to Covid-19, admissions to the first-year batches were delayed and most colleges managed to start regular lectures only by October, despite the university failing to share an official date of commencement of classes for the batch. As a result, online lectures for first-year batches started in a non-uniform manner,” reads the letter submitted by BUCTU. It further states that this has left the first-year batch in a tough spot as many are struggling to cope up with the study portion in order to be prepared for the upcoming exams.

As per MU’s November-18 circular, affiliated colleges are supposed to hold online exams for the current batches of undergraduate courses by December, while post-graduate exams should be conducted in January 2021. However, in the first week of December, the varsity released a clarification that all affiliated colleges should complete examinations for their first-year batches by January 9, 2021.

Despite repeated letters to the university vice-chancellor, BUCTU received no response in this matter. “Keeping in mind the welfare of students, we request the UGC to direct MU to confirm with the stipulated 90-day teaching rule, and postpone exams until the last week of January 2021,” added the statement.