Teachers to donate a day’s salary to help stranded migrant workers

mumbai

Updated: Mar 30, 2020 23:01 IST

A day after chief minister Uddhav Thackeray announced a Covid-19 relief fund to feed the homeless and others in need of help, citizens have come forward with donations.

On Monday, the Maharashtra Federation of University and College Teachers’ Organisation (MFUCTO) as well as the teaching and non-teaching staff of SNDT Women’s University pledged to donate their one day’s salary to the relief fund. “The effect of Covid-19 and the subsequent lockdown has adversely affected the economy and the worst hit are migrant labourers with no income in the city and no means to return back home either. In some cases, these migrant labourers have lost their jobs and have decided to walk back home,” said a statement released by MFUCTO on Monday.

With more than 30,000 members part of the organisation from across three-state, the spokesperson for MFUCTO said that they have requested the government to deduct this amount at the source from teachers’ salaries that will be paid in April 2020.

Similarly, the administration of SNDT Women’s University also pledged a day’s salary to the relief fund.