Teen, who filed molestation case against DIG, found in Dehradun

mumbai

Updated: Jan 15, 2020 00:32 IST

The 17-year-old girl, who went missing from her house after writing a ‘suicide note’, was found in Dehradun on Tuesday.

The Navi Mumbai police said they found the girl with a 20-year-old man, who is her friend.

She had left behind a note blaming deputy inspector general (DIG) Nishikant More, against whom her family has filed a molestation case. More was suspended last week, two days after she went missing on January 7.

Three teams of the Navi Mumbai police including the Taloja police, Kharghar police and a team from the crime branch were searching for her.

Navi Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Kumar confirmed that the girl was traced.

One of the teams earlier went to Jabalpur in Uttar Pradesh to look for her. They then got a tip-off about the girl being in Uttarakhand.

“The police have assured us that my sister is safe but have not given us more details. We are only being told that the youth brainwashed her into running away with him, scaring her of the repercussions of filing a molestation case against the DIG,” said the girl’s brother.

The police will bring the two back and her friend is likely be booked for kidnapping the girl. “We suspect that he made her write the note she left behind,” said a police officer.

The girl’s family had lodged a case of molestation against More, alleging he sexually assaulted her in June last year. On December 26, the Taloja police booked More on charges of molestation and under sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.