e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 14, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Jan 15, 2020
Home / Mumbai News / Teen, who filed molestation case against DIG, found in Dehradun

Teen, who filed molestation case against DIG, found in Dehradun

mumbai Updated: Jan 15, 2020 00:32 IST
Farhan Shaikh
Farhan Shaikh
Hindustantimes
         

The 17-year-old girl, who went missing from her house after writing a ‘suicide note’, was found in Dehradun on Tuesday.

The Navi Mumbai police said they found the girl with a 20-year-old man, who is her friend.

She had left behind a note blaming deputy inspector general (DIG) Nishikant More, against whom her family has filed a molestation case. More was suspended last week, two days after she went missing on January 7.

Three teams of the Navi Mumbai police including the Taloja police, Kharghar police and a team from the crime branch were searching for her.

Navi Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Kumar confirmed that the girl was traced.

One of the teams earlier went to Jabalpur in Uttar Pradesh to look for her. They then got a tip-off about the girl being in Uttarakhand.

“The police have assured us that my sister is safe but have not given us more details. We are only being told that the youth brainwashed her into running away with him, scaring her of the repercussions of filing a molestation case against the DIG,” said the girl’s brother.

The police will bring the two back and her friend is likely be booked for kidnapping the girl. “We suspect that he made her write the note she left behind,” said a police officer.

The girl’s family had lodged a case of molestation against More, alleging he sexually assaulted her in June last year. On December 26, the Taloja police booked More on charges of molestation and under sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

top news
23 new faces in AAP’s list of 70 candidates for Delhi Assembly polls
23 new faces in AAP’s list of 70 candidates for Delhi Assembly polls
Congress and BJP struggle with Dravidian allies in Tamil Nadu
Congress and BJP struggle with Dravidian allies in Tamil Nadu
India tweaks rule for Malaysian palm oil after Mahathir’s CAA remark. He responds
India tweaks rule for Malaysian palm oil after Mahathir’s CAA remark. He responds
Warner, Finch star as India suffer worst-ever defeat against Australia
Warner, Finch star as India suffer worst-ever defeat against Australia
Need compulsory military training to inculcate patriotism, says Goa CM
Need compulsory military training to inculcate patriotism, says Goa CM
Mercedes-Benz brings its electric might to India, launches EQ brand
Mercedes-Benz brings its electric might to India, launches EQ brand
‘Have to rethink’: Kohli accepts batting at no. 4 ‘didn’t go India’s way’
‘Have to rethink’: Kohli accepts batting at no. 4 ‘didn’t go India’s way’
On The Record | Davinder Singh’s arrest and how it changes how Afzal is viewed
On The Record | Davinder Singh’s arrest and how it changes how Afzal is viewed
trending topics
Pongal 2020 WishesP ChidambaramDSSSB Recruitment 2020Ritu NandaMakar Sankranti 2020Bollywood Lohri 2020Makar Sankranti 2020Hrithik RoshanPongal RecipesIndia vs Australia

don't miss

latest news

india news

Mumbai News