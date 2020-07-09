Teenager stabbed to death in Dharavi

mumbai

Updated: Jul 09, 2020 00:28 IST

A 17-year-old fruit vendor was stabbed to death by three persons in broad daylight in Dharavi area on Wednesday.

According to Dharavi police, the victim lived with his parents at Subash Nagar area. Three unknown persons stabbed the minor with knives when he was sitting alone at around 1.30pm.

People who witnessed the incident informed the police and rushed the victim to Sion Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, said a Dharavi police officer.

“The victim and accused live in the same vicinity, but the reason for the attack is still not clear. Police officers are inquiring about the incident. None of the accused have been arrested yet. Dharavi police has registered a case of murder against unknown persons and are trying to identify the accused,” said deputy commissioner of police Pranaya Ashok.