Temperature in Mumbai drops by 1°C, but air remains ‘poor’ for 6th day

After the city recorded its third highest February day temperature on Sunday at 37.6 degrees Celsius, a marginal decline in maximum temperature was recorded on Monday. However, Mumbaiites did not get respite from ‘poor’ air quality, as high pollution continued for the sixth consecutive day.

The Santacruz weather station recorded 36.8 degrees Celsius, 4.7 degrees Celsius, above normal, on Monday. While Colaba weather station recorded 34.6 degrees Celsius, 4.1 degrees Celsius, above normal. The minimum temperatures were a degree Celsius above normal at both locations.

The weather bureau had predicted the maximum temperature to further rise to 38 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.

“The low level anti-cyclonic circulation which is pulling warm easterly to southeasterly winds persists over Mumbai. Our weather models do not indicate the system to die down at least for the next 48 hours from Monday,” said KS Hosalikar, deputy director general, western region, India Meteorological Department (IMD), adding the dust carried from this weather system was polluting the city’s air. “Calm winds are aiding the dust particles to be suspended close to the surface.”

Humidity levels recorded at Colaba (61%) and Santacruz (29%) were low. The pollutant measuring indicator – air quality index (AQI) — was recorded at 241 (poor) and is expected to drop to 236 (poor) on Tuesday. Five of 10 locations where AQI is monitored recorded ‘very poor’ AQI levels. Since last Wednesday, Mumbai recorded AQI levels in the range of 233 to 247. The city’s pollution levels were worse than the national capital on Monday.