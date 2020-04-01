Terrace garden helps Mahim society with veggies during Covid-19 lockdown

mumbai

Updated: Apr 01, 2020 21:00 IST

Efforts adopted over the past seven years are helping a 32-flat residential society in Mahim reap benefits during the lockdown imposed to tackle the Covid-19 outbreak.

While most societies in the city are dependent on external services for daily essentials, the 13-storey Fortune Heights is managing to procure about 25% of its weekly vegetables for residents from a terrace garden set up in 2013 using recycled wet waste as organic manure.

“Our terrace garden was a lifesaver during the first few days of the lockdown when it was not clear how vegetables would be procured for residents,” said Ramesh Modi, senior resident. “Once a plan was prepared for bringing in vegetable and fruit vendors into the colony, we began limiting the supply from the terrace garden.”

Residents said the society is managing to supply 5 to 7kg per week of chilies, tomatoes, ash gourd, fenugreek, radish, spinach as well as herbs such as mint and lemongrass. “The current lockdown is a reset for us all to reflect on our dependencies and how we take things for granted,” said Monisha Narke, who set up waste management efforts that helped create the terrace garden.

Three catchments on the terrace collect water, and PVC pipes connected to a bore well on the ground floor recharges the groundwater through the rainwater harvesting setup.

“Cleanliness is a major focus now and the stored water is being used. One sanitation worker has been provided a temporary residential arrangement and a daily supply of food from the building,” said Zarine Hodiwala, building secretary. “The entrance, lobby and all common areas are being cleaned using disinfectant (sodium hypochlorite solution) thrice daily.”

An entire list of lockdown guidelines and precautionary measures were prepared by two doctors from PD Hinduja Hospital and Lilavati Hospital, which was circulated to all residents.

Additionally, sanitisers and masks are being provided to the security staff; only one person per floor is allowed to step out for essentials; senior citizens are restricted from going out, and proper physical distancing measures are imposed while collecting essentials from the main entrance and common area.

Residents have also been instructed to pay their domestic help full salaries but the building has restricted their entry.