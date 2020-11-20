e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 19, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Thane civic body sets strict guidelines for Chhath Puja

Thane civic body sets strict guidelines for Chhath Puja

The arrangements for the puja are set up at seven artificial lakes in the city while an additional lake at Upvan is also set up

mumbai Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 01:01 IST
Ankita G Menon
Ankita G Menon
Preparations for Chhath Puja at Beturrkar Pada lake in Thane, on Thursday.
Preparations for Chhath Puja at Beturrkar Pada lake in Thane, on Thursday.(Praful Gangurde/HT photo)
         

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has set guidelines to maintain social distancing norms during Chhath Puja. Only one person can accompany women performing the puja in the artificial lake premise. Barricades will be installed to maintain social-distancing while antigen testing vans will be stationed to check those with symptoms. The north Indian community has agreed to adhere to these rules and tone down the festivities this year.

The arrangements for the puja are set up at seven artificial lakes in the city while an additional lake at Upvan is also set up.

The state has given certain guidelines for the puja on Wednesday, which the corporation has ensured will be followed.

Vipin Sharma, TMC commissioner, said, “We suggest devotees maintain social-distancing and not wait at the lakes for long; children and senior citizens have been advised to stay at home. Everyone should mandatorily wear masks and if possible celebrate within the confines of their homes.”

On November 20, prayers and offerings will be made on the occasion of Chhath puja to any water body that faces the rising sun. Women observe a three-day fast and present offerings to the rising and setting sun near the lakes within the city.

Manisha Pradhan, Pollution Control Officer, TMC, said, “To prevent overcrowding, we have made provisions for volunteers and officials to manage the crowd. It is the womenfolk who conduct the rituals, but they are accompanied by the entire family every year. This year we are restricting entry and only one person will be allowed with those conducting the rituals. Moreover, they will have to move quickly and make provisions for others as well.”

TMC has made arrangements for antigen testing vans at various spots, those with symptoms will be tested then and there. Moreover, hoardings and banners spreading awareness regarding overcrowding, wearing masks and using sanitizers have been put up. Barricades to maintain social distancing at the lakes and surrounding areas have been erected.

Every year, around one lakh people gather at the various lakes within TMC limits. Dhananjay Singh, founder, Rudra Pratishthan, an organisation that works for the welfare of the north Indian community in Thane, said, “This year, through the social media, we have advised everyone to stay at home and celebrate. Yet, we expect 20 per cent of the people to visit the lakes. We have our volunteers who will help the civic body to manage those who arrive for the puja. We shall try our best to ensure masks are worn and social-distancing is followed.”

The popular lakes in Thane for performing the puja are Upvan, Kolshet and Railadevi. The TMC provides special arrangements and also cleans the lakes for the convenience of the devotees.

top news
‘Children maybe last in line to get access to Covid-19 vaccine,’ says Adar Poonawalla at HTLS 2020
‘Children maybe last in line to get access to Covid-19 vaccine,’ says Adar Poonawalla at HTLS 2020
India, EU condemn use of proxies for cross-border terrorism
India, EU condemn use of proxies for cross-border terrorism
Delhi records 7,546 fresh Covid-19 cases; 4,501 containment zones in city
Delhi records 7,546 fresh Covid-19 cases; 4,501 containment zones in city
Trump’s vaccine team have no plans to brief Joe Biden’s team: US Senator
Trump’s vaccine team have no plans to brief Joe Biden’s team: US Senator
Is India ready for another pandemic? AIIMS director Dr Guleria answers
Is India ready for another pandemic? AIIMS director Dr Guleria answers
No strikes in PoK today, reports fake, says Army
No strikes in PoK today, reports fake, says Army
HTLS 2020: Dr Ashish Jha asks people not to worry about long-term immunity from Covid-19
HTLS 2020: Dr Ashish Jha asks people not to worry about long-term immunity from Covid-19
Covid vaccine: How much will you have to pay? SII CEO reveals at #HTLS2020
Covid vaccine: How much will you have to pay? SII CEO reveals at #HTLS2020
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiCovid-19 vaccineCovid-19 casesChhath Puja 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In