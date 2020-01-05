e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 04, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Jan 05, 2020
Home / Mumbai News / Thane cops seize five phones, cash from two thieves

Thane cops seize five phones, cash from two thieves

mumbai Updated: Jan 05, 2020 01:06 IST
Priyanka Dhomse
Priyanka Dhomse
Hindustantimes
         

Two people were arrested for cheating residents and stealing mobile phones. Police seized five mobile phones, a two-wheeler and ₹53,150 cash from them.

The police said Ajay Shankar Waykar, 22, and Kunal Rakesh Walmiki, 20, were arrested from Majiwada bridge.

“On January 1, the accused forced one of the complainants, who was riding his two-wheeler near Cadbury junction, to give his mobile phone. When the complainant refused, the duo pulled his bag and ran away,” said an officer from Rabodi police station, Thane.

Following the investigation by the Thane police, the duo was caught after the police laid a trap. “The accused were caught on Wednesday, a few hours after the crime. Both are the residents of Thane and have similar cases registered against them in Naupada, Wagale Estate, Kasarwadavli and Kapurbawdi police stations,” said R Shirtode, senior police inspector, from Rabodi police station.

top news
Two missiles hit US base housing troops in Iraq: Report
Two missiles hit US base housing troops in Iraq: Report
Uddhav Thackeray finalises portfolio allocation, NCP scores big
Uddhav Thackeray finalises portfolio allocation, NCP scores big
‘Why sympathy for miscreants?’: Adityanath on Priyanka Gandhi’s UP visit
‘Why sympathy for miscreants?’: Adityanath on Priyanka Gandhi’s UP visit
‘Will she punish herself after sharing dais with PM?’: Bengal BJP mocks Mamata
‘Will she punish herself after sharing dais with PM?’: Bengal BJP mocks Mamata
‘Try speaking 10 lines’: BJP’s Nadda throws CAA challenge to Rahul Gandhi
‘Try speaking 10 lines’: BJP’s Nadda throws CAA challenge to Rahul Gandhi
Malinga explains why Bumrah could ‘struggle’ after return from injury
Malinga explains why Bumrah could ‘struggle’ after return from injury
Passengers allegedly manhandle AI crew, threaten to break cockpit door
Passengers allegedly manhandle AI crew, threaten to break cockpit door
‘Still curse Greg Chappell...’:Fans react after Irfan Pathan calls it a day
‘Still curse Greg Chappell...’:Fans react after Irfan Pathan calls it a day
trending topics
Delhi Air QualityJasprit BumrahQasem SoleimaniGATE 2020 Admit CardQasem Soleimani killedBaghdad airstrikeIBPS PO Main Result 2019SBI Clerk Recruitment 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

Mumbai News