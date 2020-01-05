Thane cops seize five phones, cash from two thieves

mumbai

Two people were arrested for cheating residents and stealing mobile phones. Police seized five mobile phones, a two-wheeler and ₹53,150 cash from them.

The police said Ajay Shankar Waykar, 22, and Kunal Rakesh Walmiki, 20, were arrested from Majiwada bridge.

“On January 1, the accused forced one of the complainants, who was riding his two-wheeler near Cadbury junction, to give his mobile phone. When the complainant refused, the duo pulled his bag and ran away,” said an officer from Rabodi police station, Thane.

Following the investigation by the Thane police, the duo was caught after the police laid a trap. “The accused were caught on Wednesday, a few hours after the crime. Both are the residents of Thane and have similar cases registered against them in Naupada, Wagale Estate, Kasarwadavli and Kapurbawdi police stations,” said R Shirtode, senior police inspector, from Rabodi police station.