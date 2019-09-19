Thane mayor gets threat call from ‘Dawood aide’

mumbai

Thane mayor Meenakshi Shinde complained on Tuesday that she got a threat call from an unknown person, who claimed to be the aide of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.

The caller allegedly told her not to get into unnecessary fights or else her family will have to bear the consequences.

Shinde has reported the call to the Kapurbawdi police, who have lodged a non-cognisable offence.

Since she took charge as city’s mayor three years ago, she has pulled up officials, including top officials, for shoddy work. Shinde told guardian minister Eknath Shinde about the threat call and he advised her to file a complaint and not to ignore it especially with elections around the corner.

A police officer from Kapurbawdi police said, “The unknown caller said: “I am underworld don Dawood’s aide calling from Dongri. We have received complaints that you get into unnecessary fights. If you want to stay in Thane, you have to behave properly with people. If you cross your limit, we will abduct you and also torture your family”.”

Kapurbawdi police said they are tracing the call and have registered an non-cognizable offence under section 507 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Shinde said, “I got the call on Tuesday night from an unknown man. I am not scared of anyone. I have carried out my duty as the city’s mayor and do not have any personal enmity with anyone.”

