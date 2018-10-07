Thane: Not on voters’ list? Election officers will take feedback, help you register

If you want changes in your voters’ card, you can apply for it.

The Thane district election commission (EC) has started revising the electoral roll for the assembly and Lok Sabha elections slated to be held next year.

The registration of new voters will continue till October 31.

Thane district has 18 assembly constituencies.

An officer from the district election department said, “We published the first draft of the voters’ list on September 1. We will accept suggestions and objections for this list till October 31.”

The officer said residents can also fill forms for deletion of names.

“We are also deleting the names of the voters who have died, have shifted to other constituency or have registered in two constituencies,” he said.

The voters’ registration form will be available at all municipal ward offices, zilla parishad offices, panchayat samitis and gram panchayat offices.

As per the 2011 Census, the projected population of youngsters who will turn 18 years by January 2019 is 3.5 lakh.

District collector Rajesh Narvekar, said, “We have appealed to youngsters who will turn 18 years by January, to get themselves registered before October 31. The district is targeting a registration of over 2 lakh first-time voters. The cooperative housing societies in the district should also organise camps to enrol new voters.”

Thane district has 59.27 lakh voters.

The Thane Citizens Foundation has organised a registration camp for the residential societies at Little Flower High School along Pokharan Road no. 2 to help new voters.

Kasber Augustine, founder of the foundation, said, “Citizens are usually confused about what documents to submit or whom to approach to register themselves on the electoral list. So we are organising a voters’ registration and guidance camp which started today.”

Augustine said the last day for the camp in the school is October 9. It will be conducted from 9am to 5pm.

“We have kept the forms in the school along with the list of documents to be submitted,” he said.

First Published: Oct 07, 2018 00:26 IST