Thane resident ranks third in final CA exam

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 23:42 IST

Umang Gupta, a resident of Thane, has ranked third in the final chartered accountant (CA) examination, the results for which were announced on Tuesday. His parents are CAs too.

Gupta, who cleared the examination (old course) in the first attempt, said that staying away from social media was his key to success.

“I took a leave for five months from my internship to prepare for the test and worked very hard. During this period, I kept my mobile phone switched off and stayed away from social media to focus on my studies,” he said.

Gupta graduated from RA Podar College in 2018.

The final exam was held in May this year, with 93,656 students opting for the old syllabus, and 29,049 opting for the new syllabus exam. The test was held at 398 centres across the country.

