e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 30, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Thane residents protest against France President

Thane residents protest against France President

mumbai Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 00:20 IST
Ankita G Menon
Ankita G Menon
         

A day after Mohammed Ali Road in Mumbai saw posters of French President, Emmanuel Macron on the streets as a mark of protest, Thane residents also followed suit.

NCP corporator Najib Mullah, along with the residents, put up posters of the French president on the lane leading up to the masjid in Rabodi on Friday. This was as a mark of protest against the cartoon row that has erupted and gone global.

Mullah was joined by other residents as well soon after the evening prayer at the Jama Masjid Mosque in Rabodi.

“Today is our Prophet’s birthday and we consider it to be a peaceful day. However, the French President and the media are making fun of the prophet and it is difficult to accept this. We have put up posters of the president all across the road and will be walking on those in protest,” said Mullah.

top news
Set up panels for Covid-19 vaccine roll-out, govt tells states
Set up panels for Covid-19 vaccine roll-out, govt tells states
US early voting breaks records, FB warns of post-poll unrest
US early voting breaks records, FB warns of post-poll unrest
CM Thackeray will decide on Urmila Matondkar’s nomination: Sanjay Raut
CM Thackeray will decide on Urmila Matondkar’s nomination: Sanjay Raut
After organisational change in Bengal BJP, central team to monitor progress
After organisational change in Bengal BJP, central team to monitor progress
Congress leader and riots accused ex-Bengaluru mayor absconding: Police
Congress leader and riots accused ex-Bengaluru mayor absconding: Police
14 dead, over 400 injured as major earthquake hits Turkey, Greece
14 dead, over 400 injured as major earthquake hits Turkey, Greece
Rajasthan ruin Gayle’s night out, end Kings’ winning streak
Rajasthan ruin Gayle’s night out, end Kings’ winning streak
Covid update: Taiwan case-free for 200 days; WHO-China meet; ‘masks as vaccine’
Covid update: Taiwan case-free for 200 days; WHO-China meet; ‘masks as vaccine’
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020JP NaddaDelhi Air pollutionKangana RanautIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In