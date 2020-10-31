Thane residents protest against France President

mumbai

Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 00:20 IST

A day after Mohammed Ali Road in Mumbai saw posters of French President, Emmanuel Macron on the streets as a mark of protest, Thane residents also followed suit.

NCP corporator Najib Mullah, along with the residents, put up posters of the French president on the lane leading up to the masjid in Rabodi on Friday. This was as a mark of protest against the cartoon row that has erupted and gone global.

Mullah was joined by other residents as well soon after the evening prayer at the Jama Masjid Mosque in Rabodi.

“Today is our Prophet’s birthday and we consider it to be a peaceful day. However, the French President and the media are making fun of the prophet and it is difficult to accept this. We have put up posters of the president all across the road and will be walking on those in protest,” said Mullah.