Thane schoolchildren turn scientists, display creativity and innovation skills

mumbai

Updated: Dec 14, 2019 00:25 IST

More than 250 children participated in the interschool science exhibition and competition organised by the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) held Thursday and Friday.

The exhibition, in which civic school students from across Thane took part, was held at TMC school number 23 at Kisan Nagar.

Schoolchildren presented their ideas of energy-efficient and technologically advanced innovations for the future.

Thirteen-year-old Harshali Waghmare was excited to explain about her model of the future of transport and communication technology.

“Along with my classmates, I developed a model city where solar and wind energy will be used to generate electricity. Improved and advanced technology will aid in averting accidents and reducing noise and air pollution in the model city. We had ideas like Elevated ambulance and special booths with video call facilities in case of an emergency,” said Waghmare, a Class 8 student of school number 3 at Lokmanya Nagar.

The main purpose of the exhibition-cum-competition was to bring out the creative and innovative skills of the students. The two-day exhibition was inaugurated by Thane mayor Naresh Mhaske on Thursday, the exhibition concluded on Friday and the winners will be announced soon.

While there were many projects that offered better public transport and waste segregation ideas, a few projects like a robot that helps translate languages and launching a rocket with the help of water pressure stood out. Both these projects were made using waste products like old stationery and disposable plastic bottles.

Yash Yadav and Sumesh Kasare from TMC school number 88, said, “We realised that our country is multilingual and many face problems in communicating with locals while visiting other state or districts. Hence, we came up with the idea of a translator device that is fitted into the face of a robot. The robot is made using waste products and paper. It can easily decode any language and translate it for the ease of understanding.”

Mhaske said, “The education department and teachers ensure that time and again there are various activities or initiatives involving students, this is commendable. Every students’ success is credited to the teachers as well, it is their efforts also and hence they have a big role to play in the progress of Thane Municipal Corporation. TMC should look into the problems faced by the teacher community as well.”