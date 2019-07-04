Thane traffic cop finds bag with ₹1 lakh, returns it to owner

A traffic constable, posted at the Rabodi unit, returned a bag containing ₹1 lakh to its owner on Wednesday. He had found it lying near Akash Ganga society at Rabodi in the area.

It was around 1.40pm when Dnyaneshwar Kumawat, the traffic constable, noticed the bag on a footpath bench as he was riding on his motorbike.

When he asked a man, standing next to a car nearby, if the bag was his, he got a negative response.

Kumawat said the bag looked brand new. “I was thirsty, so I took the bag and went to a nearby hotel. When I opened to look what was inside, I was shocked to see a lot of cash,” said Kumawat. “I immediately called up Manohar Ahwad, police inspector and in charge of Kalwa division traffic. He asked me to wait at the hotel.”

Half-an-hour later, Kumawat said he saw some people searching for something on the footpath. He went up to enquire what they were looking for.

“One of them introduced himself as Wasim Salim Ansari from Mahagiri in Thane. He claimed he had lost a bag containing ₹1 lakh in cash,” said Kumawat. “I assured he would get it and he need not worry.”

According to Kumawat, Ansari said he was in the poultry business and was heading to Wagale Estate to make a payment. “He said he had also made some payments at a Rabodi jewellery shop. He then sat with a friend on the footpath bench. After that, he left in a hurry without his bag,” he said.

Ahwad then called both of them to the office of DCP (traffic) Amit Kale.

After Kale conducted a verification, he handed the bag with the cash to Ansari. “Kumawat has done a good job and he will be felicitated,” said Kale.

