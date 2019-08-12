‘This Ganeshotsav avoid the grandeur, donate money instead’: BSGSS

mumbai

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 00:51 IST

The Brihanmumbai Sarvajanik Ganeshostsav Samanvay Samiti (BSGSS), the umbrella organisation of Ganpati mandals in the city, has appealed to mandals to avoid grand celebrations and donate towards relief for people in flood-affected areas.

Naresh Dahibavkar, president of BSGSS, said, “Instead of spending on decoration, mandals have been asked to be mindful of what is happening in the state. That way they can save money, which will help rebuild our state.”

Sandeep Parab, spokesperson of Chinchpokli Chintamani Mandal, said the proceeds from devotees during inauguration procession on Sunday would be contributed towards flood relief programmes. Apart from that, the mandal has also decided to contribute ₹5 lakh from its corpus.

“Since it is the 100th year of the mandal, we saw a footfall of at least one lakh. We are already contributing ₹5 lakh. Even if each person has contributed ₹1, we will still get at least ₹6 lakh to contribute to the CM’s fund,” said Parab.

