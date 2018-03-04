Three, including duo from J&K, held for smuggling charas in Thane

Three persons, two of them from Jammu and Kashmir, have been arrested for allegedly smuggling charas worth Rs31 lakh, police said on Saturday.

Thane additional commissioner of police (crime) Makarand Ranade said that acting on a tip-off, sleuths of the anti-extortion cell apprehended the trio at Kausa in Mumbra on Wednesday. A total of 15.7 kg of charas and Rs1 lakh was seized from them, the officer said.

The accused — Hasan Khan alias Moosa, 38, Abdul Samad Abdul Raza Gujali, 55, of Sambal, Bandipura of Jammu and Kashmir and Mohammad Makbul Mukta Bhat, 55, Safapora, Gandharbhal of Jammu and Kashmir — remanded them in police custody till March 5.

A case under relevant sections of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act 1985 was registered at the Mumbra police station, said deputy commissioner of police Abhishek Trimukhi.