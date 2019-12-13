Three lanes of Durgadi bridge to open by May

mumbai

Updated: Dec 13, 2019 00:48 IST

Kalyan

The three lanes of new Durgadi bridge, being built over Ulhas creek in Kalyan (West) will be opened by May 2020, claimed Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) on Thursday.

The officials explained the status of the ongoing six lane bridge project during a visit by the Kalyan (West) MLA Vishwanath Bhoir. The Durgadi bridge is a vital link that helps one connect between Kalyan- Bhiwandi and Thane cities. Presently, vehicles ply on a two-lane bridge which is narrow.

“The work of the bridge is on in full swing and we have plans to open at least three lanes of the bridge by May next year. The floods delayed the work by three months as the equipment was washed away,” said an MMRDA official.