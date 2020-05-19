e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 19, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Three snakes rescued in Thane and Bhiwandi

Three snakes rescued in Thane and Bhiwandi

mumbai Updated: May 19, 2020 19:41 IST
Priyanka Dhomse
Priyanka Dhomse
The 6.5-foot-long python which was rescued from Lokmanya Nagar in Thane.
The 6.5-foot-long python which was rescued from Lokmanya Nagar in Thane.(HT Photo)
         

Three snakes, including a 6.5-foot-long python, that had slithered into residential areas in Thane and Bhiwandi, were rescued in the past 24 hours.

Residents called up volunteers of Plants and Animals Welfare Society (PAWS), Mumbai, after spotting the snakes.

The first two snakes were rescued from different areas in Thane on Monday.

“The python was spotted outside a house in Lokmanya Nagar Pada number 4. A two-foot-long sand boa was rescued from a company’s canteen at Wagale Estate,” said Sunish Subramanian, 32, honorary wildlife warden and founder of PAWS, Mumbai.

Another sand boa was sported in Bhiwandi on Tuesday.

“The 1.5-foot-long snake had entered a kitchen in a house at Gayatri Nagar in Bhiwandi,” said a volunteer from PAWS.

The volunteers said all snakes were non-venomous and were released into the forest after medical examination.

“Due to the heat, more snakes are seen in the area. We have asked residents to call the helpline number if they see a snake,” said Subramanian.

If you see a snake in residential areas, you can call the PAWS-Mumbai helpline 9833480388.

“We keep getting alerts about snakes being rescued. But, this is normal. The volunteers from PAWS alert us and we release the snakes into the forest,” said a senior official from Thane forest department.

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCyclone AmphanLockdown 4.0lockdown 4.0 Guidelines

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In