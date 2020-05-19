Three snakes rescued in Thane and Bhiwandi

mumbai

Updated: May 19, 2020 19:41 IST

Three snakes, including a 6.5-foot-long python, that had slithered into residential areas in Thane and Bhiwandi, were rescued in the past 24 hours.

Residents called up volunteers of Plants and Animals Welfare Society (PAWS), Mumbai, after spotting the snakes.

The first two snakes were rescued from different areas in Thane on Monday.

“The python was spotted outside a house in Lokmanya Nagar Pada number 4. A two-foot-long sand boa was rescued from a company’s canteen at Wagale Estate,” said Sunish Subramanian, 32, honorary wildlife warden and founder of PAWS, Mumbai.

Another sand boa was sported in Bhiwandi on Tuesday.

“The 1.5-foot-long snake had entered a kitchen in a house at Gayatri Nagar in Bhiwandi,” said a volunteer from PAWS.

The volunteers said all snakes were non-venomous and were released into the forest after medical examination.

“Due to the heat, more snakes are seen in the area. We have asked residents to call the helpline number if they see a snake,” said Subramanian.

If you see a snake in residential areas, you can call the PAWS-Mumbai helpline 9833480388.

“We keep getting alerts about snakes being rescued. But, this is normal. The volunteers from PAWS alert us and we release the snakes into the forest,” said a senior official from Thane forest department.