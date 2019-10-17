Time to make tall promises to woo voters in Kalyan-Dombivli

mumbai

With a few days to go for elections, political candidates in Kalyan-Dombivli region are churning out tall promises to woo the voters.

Their manifestos have been put up on every social media platforms and banners.

Sitting MLA from Kalyan (East) Ganpat Gaikwad, from the BJP, has come up with a nine-page manifesto, which highlights on what he has done for the constituency and what he is planning to do.

He has promised to provide more police stations in Kalyan (East) constituency with additional manpower, considering the increase in population.

He said he would improve water shortage by replacing pipelines.

Kalyan (East) had been facing acute water shortage.

“He has been elected MLA twice but he has not done anything to improve water supply. People on the outskirts still walk miles for water. Every election, he promises to improve water supply but nothing has changed,” said Sudeep Mahajan, 36, a resident of Tisgaon naka, Kalyan (East).

His promises include decongest the 100 Feet Haji Malang road to Ulhasnagar, building a civic hospital in Kalyan east with all facilities and a sports complex.

“Whatever he has promised are long-pending issues of the constituency, which should have been solved by now,” added Mahajan.

Sitting MLA from Kalyan (West) constituency Narendra Pawar, is contesting as an independent after Shiv Sena-BJP alliance gave the ticket to Sena’s Vishwanath Bhoir.

Pawar’s manifesto is similar to the one which he had announced in the Assembly polls in 2014.

He has promised to implement cluster scheme, curb pollution in river, business hub in Kalyan, new bridge at Patripool, space for hawkers and implementation of hawkers policy, concretise roads, build playgrounds, improve civic transportation and speed up the works under smart city.

“In the last five years, roads have deteriorated and Patripool bridge shut. Adharwadi dumping ground is saturated. Pawar had tried resolving some of them but he was not successful,” said Sanjana Jha, 29, a resident of Wadeghar, Kalyan (West).

In Kalyan (West) constituency , Maharashtra Navnirman Sena candidate Prakash Bhoir, who was elected as the MLA in 2014 polls, has also come up with a list of promises.

He has promised to complete the on-going ring road project, improve police stations and increase manpower and push for the pending six-lane Durgadi bridge.

Sena’s candidate Vishwanath Bhoir, who is contesting for Kalyan (West) constituency, has promised resolving the solid waste management issues, follow up smart city projects, public healthcare facilities, ease congestion on roads, buid playgrounds and gardens and improve water supply.

In Dombivli, sitting BJP MLA Ravindra Chavan has promised to follow up with railway station related issues, follow up on Metro project, work on implementing Motagaon-Mankoli bridge and water transportation from Dombivli.

“There is a need to have better infrastructure for transportation. The population is increasing but not development,” said Vishwanath Biwalkar, founder of Eagle brigade Foundation, Dombivli.

Dombivli candidate from MNS, Mandar Halbe, is contesting against Chavan.

He has taken up the same issues in his manifesto.

He has promised to resolve traffic problems, implement ring road project, primary healthcare centres, implement segregation of waste, develop green zones to fight air pollution and a plastic-free city.

“Most of these promises are old, which means that every five years the politicos fail to do their work efficiently. There is a need to highlight the work done throughout their tenure and show proof of the work. They cannot fool voters,” Raj Patil, 45, a resident of Manpada, Dombivli.

