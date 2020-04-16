TISS defers convocation ceremony

mumbai

Updated: Apr 16, 2020 22:36 IST

The annual convocation of Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Mumbai, is likely to be deferred owing to the lockdown, according to officials. Every year TISS holds its convocation ceremony in the second week of May. However, this year the date will depend on the lockdown, said a senior official.

“The administration is yet to decide on a date. We will gauge the situation after May 3 and take a call. If the lockdown is extended, we may have to defer the convocation,” said the official.

While all academic and research activities have been suspended by the institute in accordance with lockdown rules, parts of the institute’s Mumbai campus have been turned into quarantine zones for asymptomatic travellers from international destinations.

In the last week of March, the institute announced a rescheduling of its academic activities for March to June. While several academic landmarks were extended, the institute did not mention anything about the convocation. According to the renewed schedule, the examinations for second semester will begin on May 25. However, this, too, may be deferred if lockdown continues, said sources.