TISS starts online interviews for admissions

mumbai

Updated: Jun 12, 2020 00:51 IST

The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Mumbai, has started conducting online interviews as a part of the admissions for the upcoming academic session. The institute has now made special arrangements to accommodate aspirants with limited internet resources, especially in the wake of the lockdown and the ban on inter-state travel, owing to the Covid-19 outbreak.

“To make sure that all candidates have a fair chance in the interview process, we have made a few special arrangements. All selected candidates have to first register with us and then we allot them a schedule for the personal interview,” said P Shajahan, dean, academics.

A dedicated team of telecallers will then get in touch with candidates via call to check with them about the availability of the internet.

“If candidates don’t have access to the internet, we ask them to move to a location where they can get access to a computer or phone with internet connection. If they face issues with mobility, we try to help them get a pass for their travel to the institute,” said Shajahan.

Candidates are also given the option to reschedule their interview if they cannot get online, he added. So far over 4,600 have completed their registrations and their interviews are ongoing.

Around 5,300 candidates had cleared the written tests held in January and are due for a personal interview for admissions to the Masters programmes. However, in view of the lockdown, the institute had deferred the admission process but began online personal interviews in the first week of June but cancelled the pre-interview tests.

Several student bodies of the institute, such as the Progressive Students’ Forum, had demanded that the institute’s administration make the online process accessible to all applicants. They had also demanded that candidates be given the option to reschedule their interview schedules owing to the lack of availability of internet.