Mumbai News / TISS to host cricket match for the blind

TISS to host cricket match for the blind

mumbai Updated: Dec 23, 2019 00:57 IST
Priyanka Sahoo
A cricket tournament for visually-impaired students will be hosted by Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Mumbai, at its campus on Monday.

The match is being organised as part of Udaan, its annual sports event.

“For the first time in TISS’s history, a cricket match for the visually-impaired has been organised. The idea is to make sports events more inclusive,” said Anurag Sharma, sports secretary at TISS, Mumbai. There are 13 visually-impaired students at TISS, Mumbai campus, of whom eight have registered for the match. “I am a person with visual impairment and people feel that I cannot do anything without their help. I love to play cricket but for the first time me and other visually-impaired players at the campus got this great opportunity. For me, winning or losing does not matter, participation is the key. This gives me a space where I feel equal and not stigmatised in” said Ravi, a PHD student.

The format is similar to box cricket, where each team has six players.

The eight registered students have been divided into two groups of four. Two sighted players each will join the teams and play blind-folded to spread the message of inclusivity, added Sharma. Blind cricket, often played by completely blind and partially-sighted players, was invented in Melbourne in 1922.

Over 200 participants have registered for Udaan this year, including students, staff members, foreign students visiting the campus, alumni and members from the administration.

