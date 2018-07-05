Traffic jam on Mumbai-Goa highway after landslide

A massive traffic jam was reported on the Mumbai-Goa highway near Mahad in Maharashtra’s Raigad district on Thursday morning after the busy road was blocked by a landslide after rains.

The incident took place near Kemburli village at around 5am when a hillock along the highway gave in due to incessant rains on Wednesday night.

Traffic snarls have stretched up to 5km on both Mumbai and Goa-bound carriageways.

“We have got a few excavators and are removing the soil from the highway. We have cleared just one lane for passing vehicles from both sides. Work of clearing the entire road is going on,” an officer from Mahad police station said.

“It will take us a few hours to clear the entire road. We will be able to do that only in the afternoon,” he said.