Home / Mumbai News / Transgender community writes to authorities for help

Transgender community writes to authorities for help

mumbai Updated: Apr 05, 2020 22:26 IST
Yesha Kotak
Over the past one week, members of transgender community have written to authorities requesting help in getting essential commodities citing that community members do not have source of income due to the lockdown. Priya Patil, an activist, said, “When the government spoke about marginalised communities and those in need of help, there was no mention of transgenders. Even after the NALSA judgement, are we not considered citizens of the country?” She said most community members earn money on a daily basis by means such as begging which is not possible due to the lockdown.

