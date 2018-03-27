Travel made easy for iphone users in Mumbai as Railways launches UTS app on IOS

In a boost to mobile ticketing, commuters on Mumbai’s suburban network can now book local train tickets or Railway passes through their iPhone. Railway authorities have made mobile ticket booking facility available on the IOS platform too.

The Railways commissioned mobile ticketing on Mumbai’s suburban network in December 2014. However, the UTS app was only available for android users.

The Western Railway (WR) said iphone users can now book suburban train tickets and their passes using the app. The WR’s chief spokesperson, Ravindra Bhakar said, “Commuters can also book tickets of the air-conditioned local train using the UTS app for iPhone.

Commuters with iphones will have to click the following link to download the app – https://itunes.apple.com/in/app/uts/id1357055366?mt=8

After logging onto the app, commuters will have to select their city and follow the steps accordingly.

Bhakar further added that the passengers can also use the R-wallet for easy ticket booking and the wallet can be recharged online on www.utsonmobile.indianrail.gov.in or on any suburban ticket window.

The Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS) has developed the app as a part of the ambitious ‘Digital India’ mission of the Narendra Modi government.

The paperless mobile ticketing is expected to bring relief to people, besides helping save the environment.

To reduce the queue on booking windows, Railway authorities are trying hard to make mobile tickets popular among commuters. It had recently introduced the ‘Optical Character Recognition’ (OCR) or Automatic Ticket Vending Machine (ATVM) kiosks for printing tickets.