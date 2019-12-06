e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 05, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Dec 06, 2019

Triple talaq act: Need an effective redressal, say victims of instant divorce

mumbai Updated: Dec 06, 2019 01:14 IST
Yesha Kotak
Yesha Kotak
Hindustantimes
         

Months after the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019, which criminalises the practice of instant divorce, came into force, the victims of instant triple talaq have alleged that there is no “effective redressal” for these cases.

Jannat Imtiaz Patel, a resident of Mumbra, whose case was among the first to be the registered under the Act, said that despite approaching several courts and police stations, her husband has not been arrested because he had applied for anticipatory bail.

In a media interaction held on Thursday, Noorjehan Safia Naaz, co-founder of Bharatiya Muslim Mahila Andolan (BMMA) and one of the petitioners in the triple talaq case, said that Patel was not the only one who has not got justice despite the Act. Three other victims of triple talaq in the city have been running from pillar to post, despite which their husbands are yet to be held accountable, said Naaz.

“The law was long-awaited by Muslim women because we believed that it would act as deterrent in cases of instant triple talaq. However, even after four months, it is the women who have to run around demanding justice. How will the law serve any purpose then?” she said.

Senior advocate Santosh Mariyapal, who represents Patel at the Bombay high court, said the government needed to appoint a special officer, as in cases of domestic violence, so that triple talaq cases could be expedited. “These cases need to be tried in fast track courts because currently, the purpose with which the law was made is not being served. In most of these cases, the arrests are not made because the investigating officer feels that there is no need to arrest the husband,” he said.

As per law, instant triple talaq is a non-bailable offence with a maximum of three years’ imprisonment and a fine.

top news
Rape victim set afire by accused in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao
Rape victim set afire by accused in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao
Set on fire, UP gangrape survivor ran a kilometre seeking help
Set on fire, UP gangrape survivor ran a kilometre seeking help
Farooq Abdullah writes to Shashi Tharoor says he is ‘not a criminal’
Farooq Abdullah writes to Shashi Tharoor says he is ‘not a criminal’
Donald Trump impeachment proceedings to go ahead, says US House Speaker
Donald Trump impeachment proceedings to go ahead, says US House Speaker
RBI holds rate,slashes growth forecast to 5%
RBI holds rate,slashes growth forecast to 5%
28 MPs yet to attend even one standing committee meeting
28 MPs yet to attend even one standing committee meeting
Teacher shot three times in front of her five-year-old daughter in Mohali
Teacher shot three times in front of her five-year-old daughter in Mohali
WorldView | Finland launches drive to attract Indian professionals
WorldView | Finland launches drive to attract Indian professionals
trending topics
HTLS 2019Sabarimala verdictP ChidambaramNirav ModiAlia BhattNeha KakkarKangana RanautiPhone 11 proJEE Mains admit card

don't miss

latest news

India News

Mumbai News