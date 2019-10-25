Truck driver pours hot oil on girlfriend

mumbai

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 01:16 IST

Thane A 35-year-old woman suffered serious burn injuries after a truck driver, who was in a relationship with her, threw hot oil on her following an argument early on Wednesday, police said.

The accused, Bhimrao Bhide, 45, who hails from Nashik, was arrested, police said.

The victim, who works as a waiter at a hotel in Chinchpada in Ambernath, was admitted to a hospital following the incident, they said.

“The woman got married in 2005 and has two daughters. Her husband left her as she failed to give birth to boy. Meanwhile, the woman got into a relationship with Bhide, who started visiting her place regularly,” a police official said.

However, the woman and the accused used to quarrel as he used visit her drunk. A couple of days ago, she did not allow Bhide to enter the house as he was drunk, he said.

“On Wednesday, the accused came to her place around 1am and asked her to allow him in. However, as she refused to allow him in, he slept outside her house, while the victim was asleep with her two minor daughters. Around 2.30 am, the accused threw boiling oil on her. She suffered injuries,” the official said.

The victim raised an alarm, following which the neighbours rushed to her rescue and got her admitted to a hospital, police said.

Bhide was arrested and booked under IPC sections 307 (attempt to murder), 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace).

First Published: Oct 25, 2019 01:16 IST