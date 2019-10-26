Tungareshwar Ashram trust wants to divert forest land

mumbai

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 00:44 IST

Even after several structures of an ashram were demolished based on a Supreme Court (SC) order, the Shri Sadanand Maharaj Ashram trust has again proposed the diversion of forest land from Tungareshwar Wildlife Sanctuary to the environment ministry.

The proposal seeking the diversion of 0.69 hectare of forest land to regulate the existing structures in the complex was made before the environment ministry this month.

In August, apart from a temple, samadhis within the ashram and three rooms adjacent to the temple, all other structures were demolished. The fate of these structures will be decided by the SC with hearings scheduled next month.

Confirming the development, Gurunath Hari Bhoir, secretary of the trust, said the area was holy and needed to be preserved. “We have never been provided any alternate land for regularisation of the existing temple or remaining ashram structures. We have evidence that the temple and the ashram have been located on forest land since 1974. It was declared a pilgrimage site by the Thane district planning committee in 2007. None of these details have ever been forwarded by the state to the environment ministry. Thus, we have attempted to reach out to the Centre again.”

“The matter is already being heard by the SC. There is no question of reguralising any structure. The proposal will remain pending till the SC passes its final orders,” said KP Singh, additional principal chief conservator of forest (MoEFCC), Nagpur.

First Published: Oct 26, 2019 00:44 IST