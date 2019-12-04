e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 04, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Dec 04, 2019

Turbhe man promised job in Canada, duped of ₹7.91L

mumbai Updated: Dec 04, 2019 20:45 IST
Farhan Shaikh
Farhan Shaikh
Hindustantimes
         

Turbhe police booked two people on December 1 for allegedly duping a 44-year-old man of ₹7.91 lakh on the pretext of getting him a job in Canada.

The complainant in the case, Krishnarao Shinde, had uploaded his resume on several job portals. In September, he received an email from ‘greengardenvlstockfar@gmail.com’ informing him of an opening for the role of a supervisor at Green Garden Livestock Farm House firm in Canada.

After Shinde responded to the email, a man who identified himself as Nicholas Peterson sent him a message on his phone on September 28. Peterson asked Shinde to send his certificates. Two days later, Shinde received an offer letter from the same email id. The email stated he had to pay ₹25,000 as visa fee, which would be refunded once he moves to Canada. He also paid an additional ₹1 lakh to take his family to Canada. Shinde then got a call from a visa agent, Anita Boman Irani, who told him that the visa fee was revised to ₹2.81 lakh.

“The complainant then received another email, purportedly from a Canadian official, stating he would have to pay ₹3.22 lakh to get his work permit,” said an officer from Turbhe police station. The complainant kept paying these amounts, the police said.

On October 15, Shinde in an email, was asked to pay ₹58,000 as taxes for the work permit and ₹30,000 towards a work permit for his wife.

When he did not get back from the firm, he realised he had been duped and approached the police. The police are now trying to establish the identities of the fraudsters.

top news
P Chidambaram walks out of Tihar jail, says ‘happy to breathe the air of freedom’
P Chidambaram walks out of Tihar jail, says ‘happy to breathe the air of freedom’
‘Reviving two-nation theory’: Asaduddin Owaisi on Citizenship Bill
‘Reviving two-nation theory’: Asaduddin Owaisi on Citizenship Bill
BJP MP Ravi Kishan calls India ‘Hindu Rashtra’ amid Citizenship Bill row
BJP MP Ravi Kishan calls India ‘Hindu Rashtra’ amid Citizenship Bill row
Ian Bishop identifies two young fast bowlers as future prospects for India
Ian Bishop identifies two young fast bowlers as future prospects for India
UP law student who accused Chinmayanand of rape gets bail in extortion case
UP law student who accused Chinmayanand of rape gets bail in extortion case
Trump says Trudeau ‘two-faced’ after hot mic caught Canadian PM mocking him
Trump says Trudeau ‘two-faced’ after hot mic caught Canadian PM mocking him
Reliance Jio launches new all-in-one plans with hiked tariffs
Reliance Jio launches new all-in-one plans with hiked tariffs
Cong alleges govt tough on Pak but soft on China, Rajnath Singh responds
Cong alleges govt tough on Pak but soft on China, Rajnath Singh responds
trending topics
HTLS 2019SSC 2019INX Media caseBCCIIncome taxP ChidambaramJayeshbhai Jordaar First LookChandrayaan 2Delhi Assembly sessionChinmayanand

don't miss

latest news

India News

Mumbai News