Turbhe man promised job in Canada, duped of ₹7.91L

mumbai

Updated: Dec 04, 2019 20:45 IST

Turbhe police booked two people on December 1 for allegedly duping a 44-year-old man of ₹7.91 lakh on the pretext of getting him a job in Canada.

The complainant in the case, Krishnarao Shinde, had uploaded his resume on several job portals. In September, he received an email from ‘greengardenvlstockfar@gmail.com’ informing him of an opening for the role of a supervisor at Green Garden Livestock Farm House firm in Canada.

After Shinde responded to the email, a man who identified himself as Nicholas Peterson sent him a message on his phone on September 28. Peterson asked Shinde to send his certificates. Two days later, Shinde received an offer letter from the same email id. The email stated he had to pay ₹25,000 as visa fee, which would be refunded once he moves to Canada. He also paid an additional ₹1 lakh to take his family to Canada. Shinde then got a call from a visa agent, Anita Boman Irani, who told him that the visa fee was revised to ₹2.81 lakh.

“The complainant then received another email, purportedly from a Canadian official, stating he would have to pay ₹3.22 lakh to get his work permit,” said an officer from Turbhe police station. The complainant kept paying these amounts, the police said.

On October 15, Shinde in an email, was asked to pay ₹58,000 as taxes for the work permit and ₹30,000 towards a work permit for his wife.

When he did not get back from the firm, he realised he had been duped and approached the police. The police are now trying to establish the identities of the fraudsters.