Home / Mumbai News / Two arrested for cheating gold bizman of ₹30L

Two arrested for cheating gold bizman of ₹30L

mumbai Updated: Dec 23, 2019 00:56 IST
Faisal Tandel
Faisal Tandel
Hindustantimes
         

Lokmanya Tilak Marg police arrested two brothers from Kalyan on Saturday for cheating a gold businessman from Zaveri Bazaar of ₹30 lakh.

The police said the arrested accused are Mangilal Ratanchand Ghumavat, 51, and Dinesh Ratanchand Ghumavat, 46, both residents of Kalyan and owner of a jewellery store. They are looking for the third accused in the case, Arvind Ratanchand Ghumavat. The arrested accused allegedly bought gold jewellery from the complainant on four occasions, but did not make the full payment.

The complainant, Rasikala Deepchand Palrecha,58, lodged a complaint with the police after the cheques, issued by the duo to him, bounced and he found that the shop owned by the duo was closed.

LT Marg police have registered a case under sections 409 (criminal breach of trust) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

