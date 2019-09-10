Two arrested for raping 25-year-old woman in Mumbai

mumbai

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 23:54 IST

Trombay police arrested a house painter and a taxi driver on Monday for allegedly gang-raping a 25-year-old woman at Maharashtra Nagar in Trombay on Sunday. The main suspect, Amjadali Khan, 30, has been charged with sections 376 D (gang rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC and section 67 (publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of the IT Act.

According to the police, the woman is a resident of Satara and used to frequently visit her sister in the city. “She had come in contact with Khan, a house painter, as he was her brother-in-law’s acquaintance. They exchanged numbers,” said Siddheshwar Gove, senior inspector, Trombay Police Station. Khan and the woman were in touch over the phone and at one point, he had asked her for a nude photograph, which she had sent. Later, he threatened to circulate the picture if she didn’t meet him in person. On Sunday morning, the woman came to the city and met Khan at Sewri. Noor Shaikh, 42, a taxi driver, who was Khan’s friend met the two of them there . The three drove in Shaikh’s car to Trombay. “Khan had taken the two to a vacant room where he was working. Both accused then raped her there,” said Gove. After she was released by the men, the woman then informed her sister and approached the police. The duo was arrested on Monday.

“The woman was taken for medical examination and her condition is now fine,” police said.

