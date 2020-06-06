e-paper
Two arrested for selling fake hand sanitisers

mumbai Updated: Jun 06, 2020 23:48 IST
The Mumbai crime branch arrested two persons and busted a manufacturing unit of fake hand sanitiser and disinfectant spray in Borivli area, on Friday. The police have seized hand sanitisers and sprays worth ₹3 lakh from them.

The arrested accused Himanshu Rajnikant Mehta, 47, and Ritesh Rameshbhai Jangbari, 42, are both residents of Dahisar area.

They rented a house in Patelwadi area in Borivli and manufactured products from there. “Himanshu bought raw materials from Bhiwandi and supplied hand sanitisers without a valid licence,” said Akbar Pathan, deputy commissioner of police.

Officers of unit 10 acted on a tip-off about the illegal sale of hand sanitiser and they raided the unit. Police arrested both accused and seized several litres of hand sanitisers and raw materials, said assistant police inspector Wahid Pathan.

Both the accused are arrested under section 420 (cheating), 336 (endangering life or personal safety of others), 274 (adulteration of drugs), 275 (sale of adulterated drugs) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). They were produced in the court on Saturday and remanded in police custody.

