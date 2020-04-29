e-paper
Two BEST staffers recover from Covid-19, one gets grand welcome back

mumbai Updated: Apr 29, 2020 19:45 IST
In some good news, two staffers of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport Undertaking (BEST) were discharged on Tuesday after being tested negative.

The two BEST conductors were the first set of staffers to recover. Both of them were attached to the Goregaon bus-depot. One of the staffers, a resident of Mira Road received a grand welcome from his neighbours on Tuesday evening. He was admitted to Tambe hospital after he developed symptoms on April 13. “He was also an asthma patient. We are thankful that both of them have recovered,” an official from BEST said.

Another conductor was discharged from the civic-run trauma care centre in Jogeshwari. An official confirmed that in all 17 BEST staffers have been tested positive till date, of which, one died, two have been discharged and 14 are being treated in different hospitals across the city.

Officials said that the buses are being sprayed with disinfectants when they are parked at the depots. BEST is plying buses for the travel of essential workers and also for distribution of food packets across the city.

