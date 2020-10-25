e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 25, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Two booked for robbery at Mumbai’s Bandra

Two booked for robbery at Mumbai’s Bandra

mumbai Updated: Oct 25, 2020, 23:51 IST
Suraj Ojha
Suraj Ojha
         

In a day light robbery, a Ghatkopar resident was thrashed by two men at Bandra (West) on Saturday at 3pm. The robbers assaulted the victim and threatened him at knife point and took away his wallet and mobile phone on the busy SV Road at Lucky Hotel junction. Bandra police arrested one of the accused and are looking for his accomplice.

The arrested accused is identified as Jitu Badan, 27, a resident of Vile Parle. According to police, the complainant, Kumar Siddhi Koli, was accosted by the accused at the bus stop near the hotel. Badan and his accomplice stopped Koli, flashed a knife at him and demanded that he hand over his valuables.

An officer from Bandra police station said, “When Koli tried to flee, the accused grabbed him by his shirt and started threshing him. Thereafter they took his mobile phone and wallet, and fled from the spot.”

Koli approached Bandra police, following which a case was registered under sections 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, and Badan was nabbed.

Police recovered the wallet from Badan. The other wanted accused allegedly has the knife and the complainant’s mobile phone.

top news
Covid-19: Vaccine storage issues could leave 3 billion people without access
Covid-19: Vaccine storage issues could leave 3 billion people without access
‘Should be ashamed’: Uddhav Thackeray’s 7 bitter attacks on BJP, Centre
‘Should be ashamed’: Uddhav Thackeray’s 7 bitter attacks on BJP, Centre
Top US officials Mike Pompeo, Mark Esper to arrive in India on Monday
Top US officials Mike Pompeo, Mark Esper to arrive in India on Monday
IPL 2020, RR vs MI: Stokes for stroke, Rajasthan Royals sweep aside MI
IPL 2020, RR vs MI: Stokes for stroke, Rajasthan Royals sweep aside MI
‘No place for arrogance, breaking of promises in a ruler’s life’: Sonia Gandhi’s Dussehra message
‘No place for arrogance, breaking of promises in a ruler’s life’: Sonia Gandhi’s Dussehra message
‘He knows the truth’: Rahul Gandhi’s jibe at RSS chief’s China comments
‘He knows the truth’: Rahul Gandhi’s jibe at RSS chief’s China comments
Top army commanders to review situation in Ladakh, reforms at 4-day conference
Top army commanders to review situation in Ladakh, reforms at 4-day conference
‘More grand than Ayodhya Ram temple...’: LJP chief’s Sita temple pitch
‘More grand than Ayodhya Ram temple...’: LJP chief’s Sita temple pitch
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyPM Modi Rallies TodayMirzapur 2 reviewBihar polls updatesCSK vs MI, IPL 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In