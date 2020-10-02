Two drug peddlers arrested with MD worth ₹3.15 lakh in Mumbai

mumbai

Updated: Oct 02, 2020 23:34 IST

The Mumbai Police’s crime branch arrested two drug peddlers including an assistant make-up artist on Thursday and seized 105 gram mephedrone (MD) worth ₹3.15 lakh from them.

The Mumbai Police has started crackdown on drug peddlers from the past one week and all the units of crime branch arrested a total of 15 accused so far.

The arrested accused are Niketan alias Golu Jadhav, 30, and Parvez alias Laddu Hanif Halai, 30. Jadhav, who works as assistant make-up artist in several Bollywood production houses, wanted to earn easy money and hence got involved in the drug peddling racket, said a police officer. He has been involved in several offences of assault, house break-in, robbery and attempt to murder and there are several cases registered against him in police stations in the western suburbs. Halai has two cases of assault filed against him.

Following a tip-off, crime branch unit 11 officers laid a trap in Rajendra Nagar area in Borivli (East) and nabbed both the accused. The accused were produced before a court and have been remanded in police custody.