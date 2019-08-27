Two experts question razing of 10 city RoBs

mumbai

Even as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to demolish and reconstruct 10 road overbridges (RoBs) in the city, two prominent members of the Citizens’ Technical Advisory Committee (CTAC) have reiterated that the civic body needs to reconsider its decision. The CTAC was formed by the BMC to advise its bridges department on the reconstruction of bridges after a structural audit revealed that several of them are in a dilapidated state.

The members, architect Shirish Patel and civil engineer Dr VV Nori, in a letter to Sanjay Darade, chief engineer of BMC’s bridges department, on Monday, called for transparency in tendering process for the demolition and reconstruction of the 10 RoBs in Juhu, Goregaon, Vakola, Malad, Borivli and Oshiwara. The BMC has allocated ₹125 crore for the work. The members also alleged that committee’s recommendations had been ignored. Darade refused to comment on the matter, stating that he has no knowledge about any such allegation.

“You’ve invited tenders for the demolition and reconstruction of the Juhu Tara Road bridge. The foundations and piers are quite sound. The channel needs no widening and the piers don’t need to be removed either,” the letter stated.Asking the BMC to reconsider its decision, the letter added, “Other options for repair and retrofitting need to be considered. The reasons for the rapid-fire decision to demolish and rebuild seem opaque.” The two members have also pointed out their apprehensions in demolishing the other nine bridges. “We think the public you aim to serve, deserves a clearer explanation of your actions,” the letter concluded.

The BMC, however, defended its decision and said it has followed all recommendations by the committee. “Professionals from Indian Institute of Technology and Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute, also inspected these bridges and gave similar recommendations,” said a senior bridges department official. In July, the BMC had floated bids for the work. CTAC members had then claimed that the BMC was not following their suggestions over the revamp of the bridges.

