Two held for trying to kill Bollywood actress Bhagyashree’s in-laws in 2014

Four years after two men attempted kill Bollywood actress Bhagyashree’s in-laws and stole Rs26 lakh from her home in Vile Parle (west), the Thane crime branch unit-5 arrested the accused on Saturday.

Pintu Hridayram Nishad,26, and Triveni alias Mahesh Bhunilal Nishad,33, have confessed to the crime, stating that they wanted to buy a property in the native place in Uttar Pradesh.

They are currently in police custody and will be handed over to the Mumbai police soon.

The case had been registered at the Juhu police station on January 24 2014.

Mukund Hatote, assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Thane police, said, “The accused, who were working as domestic help for the actor, have confessed to the committing theft and giving sedatives to her in-laws.”

“They are history-sheeters.They used to target posh neighbourhoods and work there as house help,” Hatote said.

The accused hail from Uttar Pradesh and resided in Pune. They travelled to Mumbai, Thane, and Navi Mumbai to commit theft.

“The accused recently committed a house-breaking and theft in Wagle Estate, from which we have recovered gold worth Rs63,000,” added Hatote.

J Ranaware, senior police inspector from Thane crime branch unit -5 said, “The accused were about to commit theft in Thane on Saturday night when we caught them. We have recovered knives, screw drivers, and other equipment. We have also alerted other police stations so that we can get their past records,” he said.