Two men attack woman with knife in Thane, one arrested

A 56-year-old woman from Thane was attacked by two people after she asked them to return Rs1 lakh that they had borrowed from her a year.

The woman is injured and is recovering at a hospital. A case under attempt to murder and other relevant sections has been registered with the Naupada police station against the two accused, identified as Shammu Tiwari and Ramesh Giri.

Giri has been arrested, while the police are searching for Tiwari.

Police said when on Sunday night the woman called the accused and asked for money, they said that they will pay her next month. She got angry and told them they has been giving her such fake reassurances since almost a year.

The woman then told them that she will go to the police if they don’t return the money immediately. “The two got angry and in fit of rage, went to the woman’s residence in Naupada, and attacked her with a sharp weapon, and abused her ,” said a police officer from Naupada police station.

“Giri has confessed to the crime. Further probe is on,” added the officer.

A case was registered with the Nauapda police station on Monday. The woman is out of danger, but is being kept under observation.