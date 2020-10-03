e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 03, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Two men booked for attempt to murder in Mumbai

Two men booked for attempt to murder in Mumbai

mumbai Updated: Oct 03, 2020 23:18 IST
Suraj Ojha
Suraj Ojha
         

Dahisar police on Thursday booked two men for allegedly trying to extort ₹1,000 from a 21-year-old college student at knife point and attempting to kill him by smashing his head with a paver block when he refused. The victim is currently admitted in Shatabdi Hospital and is out of danger. The accused have not been arrested yet.

The victim, Manish Singh, a resident of Kajupada in Borivli (East), was stopped by the accused —Pravin Uttekar alias Utya and his accomplice — at an isolated spot near Hanuman Tekdi around 1.30am on October 1. The duo allegedly demanded ₹1,000 from Singh at knife point and when he refused, the accused started abusing him. Uttekar picked up a paver block and hit Singh on his head, said Dahisar police.

Singh was later taken to the hospital, where the police recorded his statement. A case has been registered under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 341 (wrongful restraint), 387 (putting person in fear of death or of grievous hurt, in order to commit extortion), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506(2) (criminal intimidation), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of ₹50), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 263 (erasure of mark denoting that stamp has been used), 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 37 (1)(C) and 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act.

MM Mujawar, senior inspector, Dahisar police station, said, “We are investigating the case.”

top news
Trump ‘doing very well’, says medical team at military hospital
Trump ‘doing very well’, says medical team at military hospital
Shreyas Iyer stars as Delhi Capitals defeat Kolkata Knight Riders
Shreyas Iyer stars as Delhi Capitals defeat Kolkata Knight Riders
India has ‘no first use’ of atomic weapons policy against nuclear armed states: Shringla
India has ‘no first use’ of atomic weapons policy against nuclear armed states: Shringla
AIIMS report on Sushant Singh Rajput death: Who said what
AIIMS report on Sushant Singh Rajput death: Who said what
Top Afghan peace negotiator Abdullah Abdullah expected to visit India on October 6
Top Afghan peace negotiator Abdullah Abdullah expected to visit India on October 6
Odisha man forced to live in toilet for over a year after rain damages house
Odisha man forced to live in toilet for over a year after rain damages house
Delhi Capitals post highest-ever total by any team against KKR
Delhi Capitals post highest-ever total by any team against KKR
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition VerdictCovid 19 India TallyNirbhay MissilesCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 GuidelinesRCB vs RR Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In