Two promised businessman a shop in Navi mumbai, cheated him of ₹5 Lakh

mumbai

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 23:16 IST

Two people, who allegedly cheated a businessman of ₹5 lakh by promising him a shop at Kamothe, were booked by the police. They are yet to be arrested.

According to the police, S Sutar, 45, was looking for a shop at Kamothe.

He met the two agents in May, who assured him that he would get a shop at a cheaper rate.

In August, the agents told him that a shop was available at a market place and the cost was ₹45 lakh.

“The accused also told the businessman that the shop owner was in urgent need of money and hence he wanted ₹10 lakh as early as possible,” said a police officer from Kamothe police station.

“Sutar said he won’t be able pay such a huge amount. After a few days, he was asked to at least pay ₹5 lakh. The agents also handed him some bogus documents after taking cash,” he said.

Just after receiving the cash, the agents went into hiding. Even after repeated attempts, when Sutar could not contact them, he realised he had been cheated.

He approached the police and registered a complaint.

“We have booked them under Sections 420 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC),” the officer said.

