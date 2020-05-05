e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 05, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Fire breaks out in Napean Sea road building in Mumbai, 2 women rescued

Fire breaks out in Napean Sea road building in Mumbai, 2 women rescued

Three fire engines, four jumbo tankers, one fire truck, one quick response vehicle, and one turn table ladder was used in bringing the fire under control.

mumbai Updated: May 05, 2020 11:52 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
HT Correspondent | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
The fire broke out in the early hours of Tuesday and was brought under control after four hours.
The fire broke out in the early hours of Tuesday and was brought under control after four hours.(HT Photo)
         

Two women were rescued from a building in Mumbai which caught fire on Tuesday morning. The fire was reported on the sixth floor of Atlas building at Napean sea road.

It is a 10-storey residential building. No casualties have been reported.

The fire was reported at 4.41 am on Tuesday morning, and the fire brigade arrived at the spot at 4.55 am. The fire increased in intensity and was reported a level 2 (medium intensity fire) blaze.

Chief Fire Officer P Rahangdale said, “Two women were trapped on the upper floors of the building and were rescued by the fire brigade safely. Cooling operation is still going on.”

The fire was brought under control after four hours of fire fighting, at 8.40 am, with the help of three fire engines, four jumbo tankers, one fire truck, one quick response vehicle, and one turn table ladder.

tags
top news
Al Qaeda statement against India over minorities reflects synergy with Pak pitch
Al Qaeda statement against India over minorities reflects synergy with Pak pitch
Zydus Cadila seeks approval to use hepatitis drug for Covid-19 clinical trials
Zydus Cadila seeks approval to use hepatitis drug for Covid-19 clinical trials
Shastri Bhawan partially sealed after law ministry official tests Covid-19 +ve
Shastri Bhawan partially sealed after law ministry official tests Covid-19 +ve
Delhi schoolboy who discussed raping girls on Bois Locker Room chat group questioned
Delhi schoolboy who discussed raping girls on Bois Locker Room chat group questioned
Will produce more aggressive seamers: Akhtar on coaching India pacers
Will produce more aggressive seamers: Akhtar on coaching India pacers
Calculations went for toss, was upset: Sachin during ‘desert storm’
Calculations went for toss, was upset: Sachin during ‘desert storm’
Sports cars rule Times Square after lockdown restrictions ease in New York
Sports cars rule Times Square after lockdown restrictions ease in New York
How India fared after easing restrictions
How India fared after easing restrictions
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveKarnataka 1st PUC ResultCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 lockdownTelangana Covid-19 lockdownSensex TodayPetrol priceCovid-19Paatal Lok trailer

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news