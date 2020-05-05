Fire breaks out in Napean Sea road building in Mumbai, 2 women rescued

mumbai

Updated: May 05, 2020 11:52 IST

Two women were rescued from a building in Mumbai which caught fire on Tuesday morning. The fire was reported on the sixth floor of Atlas building at Napean sea road.

It is a 10-storey residential building. No casualties have been reported.

The fire was reported at 4.41 am on Tuesday morning, and the fire brigade arrived at the spot at 4.55 am. The fire increased in intensity and was reported a level 2 (medium intensity fire) blaze.

Chief Fire Officer P Rahangdale said, “Two women were trapped on the upper floors of the building and were rescued by the fire brigade safely. Cooling operation is still going on.”

The fire was brought under control after four hours of fire fighting, at 8.40 am, with the help of three fire engines, four jumbo tankers, one fire truck, one quick response vehicle, and one turn table ladder.