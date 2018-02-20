Two young children among four injured after tempo knocks down bike near Mumbai

A family of four, including two small children, heading to watch a movie was injured after there were knocked off their bike by a tempo at Bhiwandi on Monday evening.

Bhiwandi is a city in Thane district, located around 33km away from Mumbai.

The injured include Durgaprasad Gupta, 28, his wife Renu, 26, and children Dev, 4, and Adarsh, 2. They were taken to a nearby hospital by locals who saw the accident. The family suffered minor injuries and were discharged after treatment.

The family was on their way to Thane when they met with the accident on the Nashik highway. Durgaprasad said: “It was a holiday for my children, so we decided to go watch a movie and then do some shopping. As we were crossing Madvi compound, a tempo drove out of the gate fast. I pressed the horn and shouted out to catch the driver’s attention, but the tempo hit us and all four of us fell.”

Passersby caught the driver when he tried to run away. “I requested people not to beat him up,” Durgaprasad said.

The driver, S Gupta, has been arrested under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, said a police officer from Narpoli police station, who did not wish to be named.