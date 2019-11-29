e-paper
Friday, Nov 29, 2019

Uddhav promises aid to farmers after first cabinet meet

mumbai Updated: Nov 29, 2019 00:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
The Uddhav Thackeray-led state government held its first cabinet meeting soon after the chief minister and six of his ministers were sworn-in on Thursday evening. As a symbolic gesture, Thackeray allocated Rs20 crore more to complete the ongoing conservation work of Raigad Fort. The project is worth Rs606 crore.

Although the new government was expected to announce a complete loan waiver for farmers, the chief minister said the decision will be taken in the next few days. Thackeray said the chief secretary has been asked to present real-time status of the schemes meant for farmers. “We don’t want to a decision in haste. Our priority is the welfare of farmers. After a review of the loan waiver, crop insurance and the Prime Minister Sanman Nidhi scheme, we will announce a comprehensive package,” he said.

The BJP, however, was quick to slam the government and its plans. “It is unfortunate that the Common Minimum Programme of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government does not even mention backward regions of Marathwada, Vidarbha and North Maharashtra... One can only hope the new government will focus on these regions,” said Devendra Fadnavis, leader of the Opposition.

Thackeray, in response, said the CMP was comprehensive. “He has been chief minister and should understand that we have not focussed on any specific region. It is a vision document for the entire state,” said Thackeray.

