Uddhav Thackeray lauds people after dip in Covid-19 cases, stresses on vigilant festival celebrations

mumbai

Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 16:12 IST

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday praised the people of the state after the recent decline in the number of cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), saying the infections have fallen due to the “discipline and determination of people.”

Thackeray, at the same time, warned that not wearing masks in public will attract fine and noted that “if one Covid-19 infected person doesn’t wear a mask, he can infect 400 people.”

With 3,959 new Covid-19 cases and 150 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, total cases in Maharashtra stand at 1,714,273 with 99,151 active cases. The state’s death toll is at 45,155 so far.

Following recent announcements by some states in the country to ban firecrackers ahead and on the festival of Diwali, Thackeray said that while no such contingency has been imposed in Maharashtra, people must not burst them in public places and practice restraint. “We can ban firecrackers but we can avoid bursting firecrackers through self-discipline,” he said while speaking to reporters.

“Whatever we have achieved (in controlling Covid-19) will go away in four days due to pollution through crackers,” he added and also pointed out that Covid-19 cases have gone up in the national capital of Delhi due to pollution.

Thackeray also urged the people of Mumbai to remain vigilant. He stressed that the 15 days that follow Diwali are most crucial in the state’s efforts against the coronavirus pandemic.

Plans and guidelines to reopen temples and places of worship would be drafted after Diwali, Thackeray also said. In his response to criticisms over not reopening temples, he said that the people criticising him will not share responsibilities “if something happens.”

He also added that it is his responsibility to tread cautiously regarding the issue. “I’m criticised for not stepping out of the house. But I’m at home and bringing investments to bring Maharashtra back on progress path,” he added.

Talks to resume local train services are currently in progress, the chief minister said. He also acknowledged that railways minister Piyush Goyal has been cooperating with him regarding the matter.