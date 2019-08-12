UG medical admission schedule to be out after today’s SC order

mumbai

The state Common Entrance Test (CET) cell on Monday said a new schedule for admissions to undergraduate medical and dental courses for the next round will only be released after the Supreme Court clears the new dates on Tuesday.

In a relief to students, the cell also made temporary arrangements to complete the second round of admissions.

Meanwhile, as medical aspirants wait for an updated schedule to the next round, Anand Rayate, commissioner, CET cell, said, “Rains and water logging across the state forced us to delay the admissions process, so we might not be able to adhere to the schedule as prescribed by the government and judiciary. In Tuesday’s hearing, we will get the confirmation from the court and release a new schedule.”

For the second round, many who could not reach alloted colleges, owing to incessant rain, completed the admissions by submitting their fees and documents at the nearest government colleges.

Late on August 9, the CET cell released a circular informing students to confirm their admissions in the second round by 5pm on Monday and submit their fees and necessary documents at the nearest government medical college. The medical colleges will process the fees and the documents to the private institutes allotted to the students.

Other students are waiting for the updated schedule. “When we checked with individual colleges, we found except for some seats in the NRI quota, most are confirmed. These students have been given enough time to finish the process. If they have not done so yet, they are waiting for the next round, which is the mop-up round,” said Rayate. He said as colleges will start their academic session based on the number of students already admitted, they have requested government colleges to allow students who cannot reach their designated colleges to attend lectures.

