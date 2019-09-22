University of Mumbai reschedules exams clashing with poll date

mumbai

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 00:17 IST

The University of Mumbai (MU) on Saturday, decided to reschedule all the exams which were earlier scheduled for October 21, following the announcement of the date for state polls.

The decision to reschedule the exams was taken in a meeting at MU’s Fort campus. The varsity will soon release a fresh schedule for the exams, said MU officials.

“Only those exams that were scheduled to take place on October 21 will be affected. We are trying our best to ensure that the exams don’t clash with the Diwali vacations,” said Aashutosh Rathod, deputy registrar (public relations), exams department.

This is for the first time in many years that the MU’s winter semester exams are not clashing with Diwali holidays. This year, MU colleges reopened six to 12 days earlier than they did last year, making it possible to schedule the degree exams either before or after the vacations (October 25).

The fifth semester Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) exam will start on October 1, followed by the five semester exams for Bachelor of Arts (BA) and Bachelor of Science (BSc) courses (October 10). Exams for most of the self-financed courses will be held in mid-November.

First Published: Sep 22, 2019 00:17 IST