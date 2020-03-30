‘Use online ways to complete this year’s syllabus’mumbai Updated: Mar 30, 2020 23:18 IST
The state government has issued directives to teachers and professors of all colleges and universities to utilise the lockdown period by using online learning and complete remaining syllabus of the students for this academic year. They were asked to use portals and platforms that provide e-courses and explore other ways to ensure study of the students is not affected due to lockdown.
