Using Kalyan skywalk? Walk at your own risk

Take a walk on the skywalk in Kalyan, and you will know how unsafe it is.

Broken railings, missing tiles and cracked roof tell of the neglect and ill-maintenance of the pedestrian walkway.

In May, a 50-year-old visually challenged man fell off the skywalk and was injured.

The incident has not prompted Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) to take steps for the safety of commuters.

Although it had said it would repair the railings before the monsoon, nothing has been done.

“They are waiting for another incident to happen. What is the point in having a dangerous skywalk in the city?” said Maheshwari Lal, 30, who has no option but to use the skywalk to reach Kalyan station.

The skywalk in Kalyan (West) was built by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority in 2011 at a cost of Rs63 crore. In 2014, it was transferred to the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation and it is the civic body’s responsibility to maintain it.

“It’s shocking that the civic body has not even repaired the portion where the accident took place in May,” said Ajay Patil,45, who uses the skywalk every day.

Not only the railings, but the tiles too have come out.

“The tiles are wobbly and can lead to accidents. Senior citizens should avoid taking the skywalk especially when they are walking alone,” said Anuja Mhatre, 39, a resident of Kalyan (East), who takes the skywalk to reach Kalyan (West) market.

The shed over the skywalk on one of the arm that ends near Gurudev hotel has gone missing.

Commuters claimed that there is no shed for the past one year. “Last year, too, the shed was not there. When it rains heavily, the skywalk gets flooded, making it all the more dangerous,” said Sooraj Mehta, 25.

There have been several incidents of fire and portions of the skywalk collapsing but no action has been taken.

KDMC city engineer Pramod Kulkarni said that they would begin repair works in 45 days. “We have floated the tender for the repair works two days ago and it will take at least a month for the process. We could not float a tender because of the election code of conduct.”

He added that a consultant would be appointed to prepare a development plan report for installing closed-circuit television cameras and deploying security guards on the skywalk. “The plan should be ready in another two months. By October, we will begin the tender process for the works,” Kulkarni said.