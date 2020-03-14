e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / Vistara bans Kamra till Apr 27 for heckling journalist on IndiGo flight

mumbai Updated: Mar 14, 2020 00:32 IST
Neha Lalit Mohan Tripathi
Air Vistara banned standup comedian Kunal Kamra on Friday after an IndiGo inquiry found him guilty of heckling journalist Arnab Goswami on board a flight on January.

The airline has written to Kamra about the ban. “Based on the order passed by an internal committee constituted by InterGlobe Aviation Ltd. in compliance with the respective CAR (civil aviation rules) and following due process, we have placed the passenger on our no-fly list until April 27, 2020,” said Vistara spokesperson.

On January 28, IndiGo had banned Kamra for heckling Goswami aboard its Mumbai-Lucknow flight. Aviation minister Hardeep Puri had advised airlines to not entertain such behaviour. Air India, GoAir and SpiceJet imposed bans on Kamra. On Friday, Kamra tweeted, “Air Vistara has also banned me now till the 27th April, following orders like they show... at a time where no one can fly, all I want to say is, neither am I sorry nor am I surprised, nor am I suffering…”

