Wadala ‘custodial’ death: Cops suppressing info, says MSHRC

mumbai

Updated: Feb 11, 2020 00:05 IST

The Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (MSHRC), while hearing a plea against the alleged custodial death of 26-year-old Vijay Singh in Wadala TT police station in October 2019, has rapped the police for suppressing information that could be relevant to ascertaining the real cause of the man’s death.

On February 6, the MSHRC bench, presided by acting chairman MA Sayeed, while hearing the plea filed by human rights organisation Temple of Human Dignity (THD) and a couple of interveners including Singh’s father, questioned the police why Singh’s medical reports from KEM Hospital were not made available in three months.

The bench observed the fact that police personnel were suspended without proper inquiry indicated that some important information was being suppressed.

The bench has directed the police to submit the report by March 3, the next date of hearing.

Singh was arrested with two others on October 27, 2019, after he got into a fight with a couple near Wadala TT police station. According to his family, he was taken to the lock-up, where he was allegedly beaten and denied water till he collapsed and died around 1am the next day.

The petitioners, who had moved MHSRC on November 21, 2019, told the bench that the police had filed a false report of death due to cardiac arrest and were suppressing the actual facts that led to the Singh’s death.

Rakesh Pandey, national general secretary of THD, told the bench that the police department had suspended five officers without a proper inquiry after the incident, which indicated that there was some truth in the allegations made by Singh’s family — that he was beaten to death by the police and did not die naturally.

The police told the bench that according to Sir JJ Hospital’s medical report, Singh died owing to a cardiac arrest and that they have not got KEM Hospital’s report yet.